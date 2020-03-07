Local author, therapist helps children overcome eating fears little by little

Ziemba's son was about two and starting solid foods when the challenges started. Before that, she says, he’d been eating all different kinds of mushy baby foods.

“There was definitely a switch and then he didn’t want anything,” she said.

For some kids, she said, giving them the power to choose what they are going to eat takes the upset out of it but for her son, it was more visceral. Strong food smells bothered him greatly, and the consistency of other foods made them impossible to swallow. Even water can make him gag.

For a while, Goldfish crackers were a big hit. And he's usually OK with smoothies, she says.

The hardest part is seeing that he wants things to change and longs to eat what others enjoy.

Once Klein started working with Brady a couple of years ago, things started to slowly improve and the anxiety began to recede a bit.

"He wants to do what she asks of him, but she always tells him, 'I don’t want you to do this for me. I want you to do it because you want to do it and you’re OK with it,' ” Lauri Ziemba said of her son and Klein.