Local cannabis café, advocacy group hosting expungement clinic

Attorneys from around the area, as well as law students will be on hand to assist. Individuals will not have to enter into an attorney-client relationship to participate, said Southern Arizona NORML executive director Mike Robinette.

While there are potentially thousands of individuals eligible for expungement according to state records, Robinette was unsure about the turnout.

“Regardless if it’s one person or one hundred people an hour, it’s just great to finally be able to offer a service like this that can help people,” Robinette said.

According to Gunnigle, who has put on a few similar events in the Phoenix area already and is a trained attorney, these clinics are necessary mostly due to the states’ unwillingness to help.

“Prosecutor’s offices could have and should have, in my opinion, expunged these offenses automatically and universally,” she said. “Instead we're relying on folks to come forward and put their information on the prosecutor's website or come forward to a clinic like this.”

She said, it’s taken “precisely zero effort” to find attorneys willing to help out and participate in these clinics. Plus, the passage of Prop. 207 created the state’s first expungement process, something both Gunnigle and Robinette hope is expanded.