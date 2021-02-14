Local governments' rules on drugs, alcohol use on job extend to recreational marijuana

As dispensaries across the state have begun recreational marijuana sales, local governments say their employees are prohibited from using marijuana or being under the influence while on the job.

And the Tucson area's largest law enforcement agencies said employees are prohibited from possessing any marijuana, which is still considered an illegal drug under federal law.

In November, Arizona adopted Proposition 207 that legalizes the possession and use of up to an ounce of recreational marijuana by adults over the age of 21.

While the proposition decriminalizes the use of marijuana in Arizona to a certain extent, it still protects employers’ right to regulate work-related drug use and does not restrict the rights of employers to maintain a drug- and alcohol-free workplace.

City Attorney Mike Rankin, said that while the city of Tucson has not yet revised its employee policy since Prop. 207 passed, "essentially its key components still apply."

City employees are instructed to follow the rules for controlled substances that are listed in the city's administrative directive, which says they are not allowed to "report to work having used any controlled substance."