Local governments' rules on drugs, alcohol use on job extend to recreational marijuana

As dispensaries across the state have begun recreational marijuana sales, local governments say their employees are prohibited from using marijuana or being under the influence while on the job.
And the Tucson area's largest law enforcement agencies said employees are prohibited from possessing any marijuana, which is still considered an illegal drug under federal law.
In November, Arizona adopted Proposition 207 that legalizes the possession and use of up to an ounce of recreational marijuana by adults over the age of 21.
While the proposition decriminalizes the use of marijuana in Arizona to a certain extent, it still protects employers’ right to regulate work-related drug use and does not restrict the rights of employers to maintain a drug- and alcohol-free workplace.
City Attorney Mike Rankin, said that while the city of Tucson has not yet revised its employee policy since Prop. 207 passed, "essentially its key components still apply."
City employees are instructed to follow the rules for controlled substances that are listed in the city's administrative directive, which says they are not allowed to "report to work having used any controlled substance."
Mark Evans, the communications director for Pima County, said county policies for recreational marijuana are the same as its alcohol policy. Employees are allowed to do what they please in their free time, but are expected to not be under the influence of drugs or alcohol when working.
"There are some classes of employees though, where it is still prohibited in their system, namely, commercial driver's licenses," Evans said.
The Tucson Police Department continues to prohibit marijuana use for its employees.
The department's public information office stated it had received several questions about the regulations since the recent legalization of marijuana, and according to the department's general order, "marijuana remains an illegal schedule I dangerous drug under the Federal Controlled Substances Act thereby prohibiting department members from using, possessing or selling marijuana, or engaging in any other conduct that would violate the Controlled Substances Act."
The department's general orders also prohibit department members and their spouses from "having any ownership interest in, or personal involvement or association with a medical marijuana dispensary."
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has the same regulations for marijuana as the police department.
"Per our current personnel policies, 'department members shall not possess or use any controlled substance, narcotic, or hallucinogenic except when prescribed by a physician or dentist,'" said Deputy Marissa Hernandez, a department spokeswoman.
Since the legalization, the Arizona State Health Department has issued 108 marijuana establishment licenses to sell recreational marijuana.
According to the ADHS’s list, there are five dispensaries in the Tucson metro area that have been granted licenses to sell recreational marijuana. The state health department's website states that it will be accepting applications for licenses from early applicants until March 9.
Arizona has, for several years, allowed the sale of marijuana for medical purposes with a doctor's order.
Jamie Donnelly is a University of Arizona student who is an apprentice for the Arizona Daily Star.