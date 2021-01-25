 Skip to main content
Local groups will take donations of back-yard citrus
Local groups will take donations of back-yard citrus

Excess fruit from backyard trees can be donate to local groups.

 Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star/

Residents who have extra citrus on their backyard trees can donate the fruit at several sites in the Tucson area.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona said it is not holding its Super Citrus Saturday collections this year as it focuses on its drive-thru food distributions for people in need.

Those who have extra fruit on their trees can take it to several partner agencies:

  • Interfaith Community Services, 2820 W. Ina Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays.
  • IMPACT of Southern Arizona, 3535 E. Hawser St., from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays.
  • Greater Vail Community Resources, 13105 E. Colossal Cave Road, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
  • Iskashitaa Refugee Network, 1406 E. Grant Road, Building 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

