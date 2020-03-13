Local health, government officials fighting another spread: misinformation

As local government and health officials continue to work to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Pima County, they're also looking to contain the spread of something else — rumors and misinformation.

Earlier last week, the county confirmed its first case of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness, of a resident of unincorporated Pima County who had recently returned from an area with community spread. He had been tested last week and reported later in the week "that he's feeling fine and that he's recovering from the illness."

The information regarding the positive test was sent to the media via press release, part of a concerted effort to release information to the public, whether its through press conferences, interviews, posting daily video updates on their social media pages featuring interim county health director Dr. Bob England and responding to any misinformation "coming from an organization or a person who carries a measure of authority that would tend to believe them." They've also created a webpage for any local information, pima.gov/covid19

But despite the efforts of Pima County director of communications Mark Evans and his staff, rumors have persisted throughout the local area, ranging from suggestions that there are a number of unconfirmed cases, home remedies that kill the virus and hospitals going on lockdown.

"There is no one in your local government, state government or in the federal government at the CDC that is going to purposely lie to you and withhold information and endanger your health," Evans said. "We’re trying to do everything we can to prevent the spread and severity of this very serious illness. The number one way that we can fight this thing is with good information."