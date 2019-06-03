The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Marana Police Department are holding a car-seat safety class from 5 to 8 p.m. June 19.
To sign up for the class or get more information, email Sarah.Philpott@sheriff.pima.gov
The June 19 class is currently full, but anyone interested in attending will be put on a waiting list for future classes.
Registration is required and class space is limited. One car seat per family will be given out at the session. A certified safety technician will provide an appropriate car seat to each family and help with the installation .
Funding was made available through grants awarded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.