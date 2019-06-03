The proper installation of car seats is necessary to keep their young occupants safe.

 TIFFANY BROWN//

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Marana Police Department are holding a car-seat safety class from 5 to 8 p.m. June 19.

To sign up for the class or get more information, email Sarah.Philpott@sheriff.pima.gov

The June 19 class is currently full, but anyone interested in attending will be put on a waiting list for future classes.

Registration is required and class space is limited. One car seat per family will be given out at the session. A certified safety technician will provide an appropriate car seat to each family and help with the installation .

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Funding was made available through grants awarded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags