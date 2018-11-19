How to help

Gift cards and gifts to add to your holiday shopping list

Youth On Their Own “Spread the Warmth” holiday gift challenge

Youth On Their Own is seeking donations of 1,500 new adult-sized blankets and throws, and 1,500 gift cards in $25 increments to Walmart or Target in order to provide gifts to more than 1,400 homeless and near-homeless teenagers.

Donations are requested by Dec. 7 in order to deliver gifts to students before the holidays, but contributions will be accepted through the end of December at YOTO, 1660 N. Alvernon Way. Donations can also be made online at yoto.org or by calling 293-1136.

Eighth Annual Tucson Troop Support Holiday Party for Military Children

When: Noon to 2 p.m., Dec. 16.

Where: Residence Inn by Marriott at the Tucson Airport, 2660 E. Medina Road.

Cost: Free for children of active military families; current military ID required.

Festivities include a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus; refreshments; holiday music; face painting; Christmas karaoke; a free toy for every child; “Christmas shopping” so children can choose gifts for siblings; and a wrapping station. Donations of 500 new toys and gifts for newborns through age 18 needed. The wish list includes musical toys, stuffed animals, books, puzzles, blocks, pull and push-toys, balls, dolls, trucks, planes, action figures, arts and crafts, basketballs, soccer balls, Nerf toys, video games, movie CDs, ear buds, toiletries and perfumes, iPhone chargers, board games and gift cards.

Donations can be dropped in collection boxes at the Lohse Family Branch YMCA, 60 W. Alameda St.; The Echelon of Tucson Senior Living, 6250 S. Commerce Court; and Villa Hermosa Senior Living Community, 6300 E. Speedway. For more information, or to make an online donation, visit the website tucsontroopsupport.org/ or call 477-1028 to schedule a pick-up of toy donations or to volunteer at the party.

Donations can also be mailed to: Tucson Troop Support, PO Box 26071, Tucson, AZ 85726.

• Home Instead Senior Care “Be a Santa to a Senior” Program

Home Instead Senior Care is seeking donations of gifts for 1,400 lonely and low-income seniors. Donors can choose an ornament from donation trees at 15 locations citywide, purchase the suggested gift, attach the ornament to the unwrapped gift and return it to the donation box during business hours by Monday, Dec. 17.

Donation trees can be found at: Curves at 10355 N. La Cañada Dr., #157 and 8969 E. Tanque Verde Road., Suite 203; Home Instead Senior Care Office, 3208 N. Tucson Blvd.; Ignite Sign Art Museum, 331 S. Olsen Ave.; Kmart, 7055 E. Broadway; Medicare Health Benefits Insurance Services, 2716 S. 6th Ave.; Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S. Houghton Road.; Rocco’s Little Chicago Pizzeria, 2707 E. Broadway; and Washington Federal Bank locations at 8675 E. Broadway, 303 W. Esperanza Blvd., 5520 E. Grant Road, 1315 W. Prince Road, 4788 E. Sunrise Drive, 1833 S. 6th Ave. and 8001 N. Oracle Road., #101.

Volunteers are also needed to assist with wrapping gifts. For information, visit www.beasantatoasenior.com or call Emily Greenleaf at 770-9943.