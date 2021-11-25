Local opinion: American patriot was my cousin and personal hero

Maj. Gen. H Lloyd Wilkerson, USMC (Ret.), passed away on Monday, October 11. On Halloween, he would have been 102 years old. He was my cousin.

Lloyd grew up with my father in a Troy, Tenn. farmhouse, sharing the same birthday. He was a 100 percent red-blooded American patriot.

I met him at the Pentagon when I moved to Washington, D.C., in 1975 to be press secretary for an Indiana congressman. My dad was visiting, and I set up a meeting at Lloyd’s office. The two of them had not seen each other for decades and gratefully reminisced about their time together as youngsters back in Tennessee. It was a family moment delivering a lifetime memorial that endears my soul. And it was the beginning of an extraordinary relationship.

Here’s the story of the general’s distinguished military service:

After the Japanese bombs dropped on Pearl Harbor, cousin Lloyd was in line the following day at the Marine Corps Recruiting station to enlist. He saw combat at Guadalcanal, where he became a platoon sergeant. It was there that Chesty Puller, the most decorated Marine in history, asked Lloyd to drive him in his Jeep to headquarters. Puller “invited” Lloyd to join his battalion, promising, “I’ll make a real Marine out of you!” Soon after, the Marine Corps sent Lloyd to Officer Candidate School.