Lois Martin, advocate for the 'underdog' on the border, dies in Tucson

Lois Martin, a tireless advocate for immigrant rights in Tucson, died on Monday. She was 86.

Martin built a large adopted family within the humanitarian aid community in Tucson, her friends say, and stood up for her beliefs with an unfailing energy. She also was an animal lover who raised chickens and lived with her cat, Frankie, at her home in Tucson.

Martin was born on a farm in Oregon and taught social work in Massachusetts for many years, according to her friend Jim Marx, who worked with her at the humanitarian aid group No More Deaths in Tucson.

Before coming to Tucson in 2005, Martin’s work with human rights and education took her to Tanzania, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala and India, Marx said.

“Her whole life seemed to be a statement about looking out for others, especially the underdog,” Marx said.

She took water to remote areas with the aid group Humane Borders to help migrants survive the brutal trek through the desert in Southern Arizona, where more than 3,300 migrants have died in the past 20 years.

When officials tried to put the brakes on leaving water on federal land a decade ago, “Lois was insistent that we continue,” Marx said, calling her a “feisty, passionate person.”