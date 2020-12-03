Long-time Tucson rock shop owner remembered for brush with fossilized fame

As staff paleontologist for the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in the 1990s, he helped dig up — and name — the largest dinosaur fossil ever found in Arizona.

But Ron Ratkevich was probably best known as one of the guys behind the counter at Tucson Mineral and Gem World, the cluttered collection of curiosities his family has operated on Kinney Road near Ajo Way for the past 57 years.

The long-time local rock hound and key figure in the excavation of Sonorasaurus, Arizona’s official state dinosaur, died Nov. 13. He was 71.

Ronald P. Ratkevich was born in New York City, where his father worked as a film editor and sold rare rocks out of the basement of the family home.

Ratkevich’s interest in paleontology was kindled when a fellow dealer in Florida sent his father some animal fossils as payment.

Ratkevich and his big brother, Rich, hauled the fossils to the American Museum of Natural History for identification, and they soon began volunteering there, eventually working their way into paying jobs and summertime field trips to dinosaur dig sites in Wyoming.

“It went on from there, and it never stopped,” Rich said.