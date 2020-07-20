Longtime constable, private investigator face off in Pima County Precinct 6 constable race

Q: Why do you want to retain this position?

Bernal: Being a constable has never just been about the paperwork and the legal requirements to me. While those things are a given, it has always been about bringing hope and change to people and to the constable role. Throughout my years as a constable, I have served thousands of civil and criminal papers in difficult and dangerous situations, but what is the most gratifying thing to me is when I don’t have to evict a family or an individual. Instead, we find ways to keep them in their homes.

Q: Although it’s not an official part of the job, some Pima County constables have taken the initiative to focus on eviction prevention. What are your ideas about that?

Bernal: Some of the rental assistance resources that are being made available could get to landlords and property owners more quickly if they were distributed at the local levels in a coordinated fashion. ... Ongoing collaboration between the public and private sector takes time. Educating landlords, managers and residents about the resources that are available to assist people that are in the process of being evicted also takes time. Our community needs to continue to look at improving processes so that it takes days instead of weeks to get the resources to people who need them the most.