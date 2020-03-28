Longtime Pima County Supervisor Richard Elías dies at 61

Pima County Supervisor Richard Elías — a passionate but low-key advocate for Tucson's low-income families and the Sonoran Desert — died at his home in Tucson Saturday.
Elías, 61, a Democrat who served as the board's chair, represented the county’s fifth district – which encompasses much of midtown and the south side — since February 2002. He filed for his candidacy for another four-year term last week.
Among the issues Elías cared about most were the environment, affordable housing, affordable healthcare and education.
He described himself this way on his Facebook page: “Husband, Dad, Tucsonan. Lifelong Democrat. Pima County District Five Supervisor. Friend of our environment, working families, children, and seniors.”
Details of his death were not immediately available, but sources said he died suddenly at home Saturday.
"It's very much a personal loss for Mona, me and our family," U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva said Saturday afternoon, adding that he and other friends and colleagues were still struggling to get a handle on the shock of the unexpected death. "There's just this emptiness, and surprise."
Grijalva lauded the sincerity with which Elías advocated for political causes that mattered most to him.
"Politics is sometimes devoid of thinkers and people that give a damn about other people," Grijalva said. "Above all else, Richard gave a damn."
"He applied his heart to all of this."
Supervisor Ramon Valadez said Saturday that Elías was the last person he spoke to on Friday night. The two supervisors worked together for several decades and developed a “strong brotherhood.”
“Our final conversation last night was about his daughter and about his wife and about the board and all of our employees and keeping them safe and protected [from coronavirus],” he said. “Richard was a true public servant.”
Valadez recalled telling Elias remember to take care of himself during this uncertain time.
“We parted as brothers,” Valadez said. “Our last conversation I said ‘bro, you need to be careful too. You’ve got pre-existing conditions.’ He said ‘I know bro.’”
Valadez also expressed condolences for Elías' family and asked community members to respect their privacy as they process his passing. Elías is survived by his wife Emily and their daughter, Luz.
Reached by phone on Saturday, an emotional Tucson Mayor Regina Romero called the news "unbelievable." She said she found out earlier in the day from Supervisor Valadez, and had just spoken to Elías on Friday to discuss the city's efforts to shut down non-essential businesses as a result of COVID-19.
Romero had a personal relationship with Elías that started when they worked together for the county prior to him joining the board of supervisors and her the city council. She said her favorite moments were when they worked together on housing projects for people in need, adding that it was just "fun" doing stuff they were passionate about.
"What stood out most about Richard as a person is that he always was guided by an amazing moral compass to do the right thing for the most-vulnerable communities and for the least among us," she said. "He was driven by a moral compass of doing the right thing by people."
Past that, Romero said Elías just had an "amazing" personality that included an "unbelievable" knowledge of history, which is what he studied at the University of Arizona. She said it was fun hearing him tell stories about his favorite band, the Grateful Dead, and how he would trade pins and bumper stickers from his family's printing operation for gas or beer money, or hitchhike to see them in concert.
"He had the most amazing stories," Romero said, fighting through tears.
Ultimately, Romero said she'll remember him for providing her advice, saying he was her "steady, quiet voice" of support — and would have a "really sweet and tender way" of telling her when he didn't agree with her.
"I'm just remembering how Richard really saw me grow, and gave me the space as a person, as a woman, as a fellow public servant, and really always just gave me that support system," she said. "I wish I could run to his house right now and offer a hug and condolences to his wife and daughter."
