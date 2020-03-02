Longtime Tucson jockey dies after fall during race at Rillito Park

A veteran jockey with more than 4,600 mounts during his 44-year career died after falling from his horse during a Sunday race at Tucson's Rillito Park Racetrack.

Richard Gamez, 67, was unseated during the fifth race of the day, and later died from his injuries at Banner University Medical Center, according to The Daily Racing Form.

Gamez had 643 wins from 4,642 career mounts dating back to 1976. A statement from the Rillito Park Foundation, which oversees the track, said that Gamez had been riding at the racetrack since childhood, according to The Daily Racing Form.

“We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rillito family,” the foundation said in the statement. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to Richard’s family and friends. Richard was a fantastic human being and a true horsemen.”

Gamez was riding Drama is Overrated when he became unseated, but additional details about his fall were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Additional details will be reported when as they become available.

Contact reporter Caitlin Schmidt at cschmidt@tucson.com or 573-4191



