Local philanthropist and community advocate Laura “Lolly” Almquist has died, leaving behind a history of volunteer work in Tucson.

Almquist and her husband, John, became prominent names in the community since moving to Tucson in 1958.

John died a year ago and just like Almquist, he was remembered for giving back to the community and his support to local and national charitable causes.

During her time in Tucson, Almquist was a member of several organizations such as the Tucson Airport Authority, the Pima Council on Aging and the Governor’s Council on Children, Youth and Families.

Almquist’s contributions to Tucson span over decades. In 1977, Almquist was elected to the Tucson Unified School District Board and served two terms.

Since then, Almquist has remained an advocate for children and public education.

Arizona representative Raúl Grijavla shared his condolences to the Almquist family on Facebook, calling Almquist a “dear friend” and a “truly special person.” Grijavla and Almquist both served on the TUSD board together.

“Her decency and care will always be with us. Lolly brought class and determination in her service for others, especially children,” Grijalva said. “She will be missed but not forgotten as she has changed many of us for the better. Lolly is with the love of her life, John, now and forever. Her life lessons of compassion, empathy, and service will leave a lasting impact on the Tucson community.”

Almquist was even chosen as Tucson woman of the year in 1980 for her “long history of volunteerism,” noting that most of her work had been on behalf of young people, a previous Arizona Daily Star article said.

In addition to advocating for children and education, Almquist was also dedicated to serving the elderly. Since the early 1970s, Almquist has been volunteering with the Pima Council on Aging, the Star reported.

W. Mark Clark, the president and CEO of PCOA, said Almquist was involved in the fundraising committees and helped with various fundraising initiatives.

“I'm really heartbroken about Lolly’s passing because she was and will continue to be one of my favorite people in Tucson,” Clark said. “She was an amazing force for good in this community. She was smart, she was articulate and she always had a good word to say to people.”

Almquist and her family were even recognized at the 2012 Generations Gala and was awarded the Generations of Commitment Award from PCOA, the Star reported.

The award, which honors people who advocate for senior citizens, was given to Almquist for her decades of work, the Star reported.

Clark said Almquist’s commitment to the wider good of the community, her concern for individual people and her need to make the community a better place for everyone was the legacy she left behind.

“It was all about what was the right thing to do for the community and the people who lived here and I think that's the spirit that she brought to her life,” Clark said.