Ernesto Portillo Sr., who had a career in Spanish-language radio in Tucson that spanned more than half a century, was recently inducted into the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
“Portillo’s name is synonymous with community service and he has been honored numerous times by nonprofit organizations for his tireless work on their behalf,” the state organization said during a ceremony last week in Scottsdale.
Portillo, 85, began his local broadcast career in 1954 with KEVT-AM, which was Tucson’s first full-time Spanish-language radio station.
Portillo began his professional radio career in Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico before moving to Tucson.
He quickly became a popular local personality, making regular appearances at a variety of events and celebrations in Tucson’s Mexican-American community.
In 1964, Portillo became the sales manager at the newly created KXEW-AM, which became known as Radio Fiesta. Within a short period, Portillo was named station manager.
During his tenure at Radio Fiesta, the station became a popular media outlet, emphasizing community outreach and service.
In the mid-1970s, Portillo acquired an FM license for KXEW. The AM/FM combo led KXEW to become the dominant radio station among the region’s Spanish-language audiences.
“They were popular not just for the excellent programming, but because of their total commitment to and involvement in the community,” according to the association. Portillo eventually joined a group which acquired ownership of KXEW AM/FM.
In the early 1980s, he left KXEW after it was sold. Portillo later lead a group that created KQTL-AM. He remained at that station for nearly 20 years before retiring from broadcasting.
In addition to his work in radio, Portillo wrote columns in Spanish for the Arizona Daily Star as well as the Tucson Citizen.
He was active in a number of community organizations and served on the board of directors of several groups, including the YMCA, the Tucson International Airport Authority and the La Frontera Mental Health Clinic. As a board member for La Frontera, Portillo played a key role in the creation of the annual Tucson International Mariachi Conference.
He also was instrumental in the establishment in 1974 of the Kino Mission Tours with the Southwestern Mission Research Center.