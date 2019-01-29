A trail camera recently captured a mountain lion in Sabino Canyon.
The young mountain lion was seen near Bear Canyon Tram Stop 3. Arizona Game and Fish officials say hikers should be alert, but not "overly alarmed."
Watch the video below, courtesy of Game and Fish and David Dean — and make sure your sound is turned on.
And, if you witness any strange behavior, call Game and Fish at 623-236-7201.
A young mtn. lion vocalzing near Bear Canyon Tram Stop 3 in Sabino Canyon Rec. Area, Hikers in that area should be aware but NOT overly alarmed. Call 623-236-7201 ASAP 24&7 if meancing behavior seen. By David Dean. pic.twitter.com/kbcds7rxLW— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) January 28, 2019