Lowest-paid University of Arizona employees now exempt from furloughs

University of Arizona employees making less than $44,500 are now exempt from furloughs initiated during the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 17, President Robert Robbins announced the furlough plan requiring, in part, those making $44,449 to take 13 furlough days an equivalent to a 5% cut in compensation. On Friday, however, an updated plan taking effect on May 11 shows those employees are now exempt from furloughs.

The updated plan comes after receiving feedback from the campus community, Robbins said Friday. The revised plan doesn't increase furlough days for any employees or boost pay cuts already planned through June 2021.

In the initial announcement, Robbins stated the salary furloughs are expected to save the UA between $90 million and $95 million amid projected losses of $250 million through the 2021 fiscal year.

The following revisions show some employees are now required to take fewer furlough days. Changes include:

• Instead of 26 furlough days across the board for those making $44,500 to $75,000, the revisions provide a bracket between 14 furlough days at minimum and up to 26 days at the limit. Those within this pay bracket face up to a 10% pay cut.