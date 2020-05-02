Lowest-paid University of Arizona employees now exempt from furloughs

University of Arizona employees making less than $44,500 are now exempt from furloughs initiated during the coronavirus pandemic.
On April 17, President Robert Robbins announced the furlough plan requiring, in part, those making $44,449 to take 13 furlough days an equivalent to a 5% cut in compensation. On Friday, however, an updated plan taking effect on May 11 shows those employees are now exempt from furloughs.
The updated plan comes after receiving feedback from the campus community, Robbins said Friday. The revised plan doesn't increase furlough days for any employees or boost pay cuts already planned through June 2021.
In the initial announcement, Robbins stated the salary furloughs are expected to save the UA between $90 million and $95 million amid projected losses of $250 million through the 2021 fiscal year.
The following revisions show some employees are now required to take fewer furlough days. Changes include:
• Instead of 26 furlough days across the board for those making $44,500 to $75,000, the revisions provide a bracket between 14 furlough days at minimum and up to 26 days at the limit. Those within this pay bracket face up to a 10% pay cut.
• Instead of 39 furlough days for all employees between $75,001 and $150,000, employees at the bracket’s minimum face 27 furlough days and up to a maximum of 39 days. The furloughs are an equivalent of up to a 15% pay cut.
• Instead of a flat 17% pay cut for those making $150,001 to $199,999, it will be broken down from 15.4% at the minimum up to a 17% pay cut.
• Instead of a flat 20% pay cut for those making at least $200,000, it will be broken down from 17.3% up to 20% for those making $203,500 or more.
Those in grant-funded research positions, student workers and graduate assistants are exempt from the pay cuts in the plan, according to Robbins.
Some 1,150 employees made at least $150,001, 3,400 employees made between $75,000 and $150,000, and 14,604 made less than that, according to a Star review of the UA’s most recent salary database from fiscal year 2019.
