Luna Rose, Shaw and Grivois-Shah projected to win seats on the TUSD Governing Board

Natalie Luna Rose, Sadie Shaw and Ravi Grivois-Shah are leading the race to win seats to the TUSD Governing Board, beating out four other candidates.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Pima County still had thousands of votes to count.

The Governing Board for Southern Arizona’s largest school district, Tucson Unified, makes decisions that control a $500 million budget and affects the lives of about 42,500 children and their families.

The three newcomers, to be seated in January for the volunteer positions on the five-person board, will be responsible for seeing the district through educating students during the COVID-19 pandemic, an enrollment loss upwards of 2,500 students, a possible $15 million budget shortfall, a continuing statewide teacher shortage and TUSD’s ongoing desegregation order, already in place for more than 40 years.

Board President Kristel Foster and board members Rachael Sedgwick and Bruce Burke all declined to run for reelection, leaving three seats open. Luna Rose, Shaw and Grivois-Shah would join board members Adelita Grijalva and Leila Counts.

Luna Rose, who got more votes than any other candidate, is a TUSD parent and founding member of Tucson Unified Parent Advocacy Council.

She works as community and outreach manager at the Arizona Center for Disability Law. She has been doing grassroots organizing for almost 20 years, participating in the public process at all levels.

Luna Rose says her win signals a change for the community, “as we now have the most diverse group of school board members to ever truly represent the district.”