Luna Rose, Shaw and Grivois-Shah projected to win seats on the TUSD governing board

Luna Rose, who garnered more votes than any other candidate, is a TUSD parent and founding member of Tucson Unified Parent Advocacy Council.

She works as community and outreach manager at the Arizona Center for Disability Law. She has been doing grassroots organizing for almost 20 years, participating in the public process at all levels.

Shaw is an artist, art educator and community advocate. She volunteers in TUSD schools, currently as part of an art program at Catalina High School.

She serves on the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee for both the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona as well as the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson, where she is the education program co-chair.

Grivois-Shah is a TUSD parent and involved member of the Tucson Unified community. He is a parent member of the TUSD Audit Committee, and last year he served on the district’s Family Life Curriculum Committee to revise the sex education curricula.

He has been a family physician for the last 15 years, and he recently became CEO of the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation.