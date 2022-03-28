Luring professional baseball back to Tucson is goal of legislation

"This southern region lost a tremendous amount of infusion of dollars, as you can imagine, when you lose three baseball teams for a whole month,'' said Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista, who is sponsoring SB 1710.

He said some new teams are needed to broaden the appeal of the area and get folks to see Tucson, and Southern Arizona, as a place to visit in the spring. Gowan said the authority is key to all that.

As envisioned, the authority would have a 13-member board. The board would have the ability to borrow money to build new facilities that might convince one or more teams training in Florida that they'd rather be in Tucson.

There would be no taxpayer obligation, with revenues from the operation of the facilities being pledged to pay back lenders.

But the presumption is there would be enough additional revenues to boost tourism promotion for the region.

"Where I live, obviously, we have Tombstone, we have Kartchner Caverns,'' Gowan said. The area is building a reputation for growing wine grapes, he noted.

"We just want to be able to draw some of that (tourism) down our way as well,'' Gowan said.