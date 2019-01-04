Thomas R. Brown Foundations

In 1956, Thomas R. Brown founded the semiconductor manufacturing firm Burr-Brown Corp. in his Tucson garage with Page Burr.

Burr left after two years, while Brown headed the company for more than four decades. The mission was to "provide something of value to mankind." Its market grew to include not just the United States but also Asia and Europe.

In August 2000, Texas Instruments purchased Burr-Brown Corp. for $7.2 billion.

Brown's mission is continued through the Thomas R. Brown Foundations, which invest in programs advancing research and education, workforce development, civic leadership and economics education in Arizona. Brown passed away in 2002.