Tucson was given yet another shout-out recently — this time by Pebble Magazine.
The sustainable living magazine dedicated a whole article to the Old Pueblo — a whopping 1,900 words about why Tucson should be on everyone's list of winter getaways.
"From desert blooms and biodiversity to incredible food eco-systems that have scored this city awards and accolades, Tucson is an oasis that draws the hipsters and hippies in in equal measure," the article says. "The desert lifestyle calms city dwellers who fall for its compact size, cultural history (and craft drinks)."
The magazine mentions bicycling, farming, hiking trails, the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, and breweries such as Iron John's Brewing Company.
But of course, how can anyone forget Tucson's food? The article gave a shout-out to Barrio Bread's Don Guerra, Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails' Janos Wilder, Hotel Congress, and Welcome Diner — among many others.
Tucson has been recognized nationally on several occasions recently, including nods from Expedia, Fodor's, TripAdvisor, and GoFundMe.