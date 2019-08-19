It’s time to mail your Tucson primary election ballot.
The mail-in deadline is Wednesday, election officials say.
Mailing a ballot after Wednesday could keep it from being counted in next Tuesday’s Democratic primary. officials say.
The primary will pick the Democratic contender to be Tucson’s next mayor. Democrats seeking the seat are: Randi Dorman, Steve Farley and Regina Romero.
Voters living in Ward 1 will also decide the Democratic nominee for the City Council seat Romero vacated to run for mayor. Council candidates for the Democratic primary are: Rob Elias, Sami Hamed, Miguel Ortega and Lane Santa Cruz. The winner will face Ed Ackerley, an independent candidate, in the November general election.
The primary will also determine if Republican write-in candidate, Sam Nagy, will make the November ballot.
Ballots can also be dropped off at one of two city locations during regular business hours this week:
- Tucson City Hall, 255 W Alameda St.
- City clerk’s election services building, 800 E. 12th St.
- Both locations have secured boxes for ballots.
- On Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 27, Tucson voters can stop off ballots at seven locations that will operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Replacement ballots will also be available there. Locations open on Election Day are:
- Department of Housing and Community Development, 320 N Commerce Park Loop
- Morris K. Udall Regional Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
- Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center, 2160 N 6th Ave.
- William Clements Recreation Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
- El Pueblo Senior Center, 101 W. Irvington Rd.
- Parks and Recreation Administration Randolph Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
- Tucson City Clerk Elections Center, 800 E. 12th St.