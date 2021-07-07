Major crack closes Southern Arizona highway in heavy groundwater-pumping area

"It's scary when this happens because there's no forewarning as to when or where it will happen next and because there's then no stopping people from throwing trash or contamination down the cracks into the aquifer," Jones said.

But fissuring is a fact of life in the basin and will probably continue even if pumping is cut back, countered Richard Searle, a former, three-term Cochise County supervisor and a longtime grower of pistachio nuts on 20 acres lying about a mile from where the cracks opened this week.

"Yes, this will be a tool for activists. Is there anything they can do about it? Probably not," Searle said. "If you want to link it to the pumping of water, it was or could have been caused by pumping of water 20 or 30 years ago.

"Do we need to deal with the water issue? Yes. But the fissure is a symptom. They are not going to go away anytime soon, whether we stop pumping or continue pumping," he said.

Questions about the cause

One complicating factor is that it's not yet a settled question as to whether this crack's formation is due to groundwater pumping or to natural causes.