Major extra cuts to be made in Arizona deliveries of Colorado River water next year

CAP staffers and board members made it clear at Thursday's meeting that this plan is only the start of the need to save additional water beyond what's already set to be conserved, under the 2019 drought plan, through 2026.

The plan CAP approved — and that will ultimately be adopted by all three states in the river's Lower Basin — calls for 500,000 acre-feet to be saved in both 2022 and 2023, with a clear intent to continue the annual savings for the next five years. Those states are Arizona, California and Nevada.

The plan was worked in private negotiations this year among the states. Details are supposed to be announced at the annual Colorado River Water Users Association conference in Las Vegas Dec. 14-16.

The goal is to keep Lake Mead from falling below 1,020 feet over the next few years. That level would most likely require much more severe and potentially crippling cuts in river water deliveries to the Lower Basin states.

Lake Mead is forecast to be at around 1,067 feet by the end of 2021.