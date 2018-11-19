Marcus Cook, a 4-year-old Sahuarita boy fighting cancer, had his wish to visit Disneyland and Universal Studios granted this week.
The Cook family was set up by the Make-A-Wish Foundation with a rental mini-van, theme park tickets and a hotel so Marcus could enjoy a few days of fun in Southern California. The foundation is a nonprofit that grants experiences, or wishes, to children with a critical illnesses.
The family left Sunday morning and took their time driving there, taking lots of pictures along the way, said Kristi Kosiorowski, Marcus’ aunt.
“They took multiple stops so he could get out and rest and make sure everything was OK,” she said. “He’s doing good.”
The Cooks will spend one day at Disneyland and one day at Universal Studios before heading home Wednesday morning.
About 200 members of the Sahuarita community rallied together at the Cook home last week to give the boy an early Christmas and birthday.
His favorite part? The Border Patrol K-9 dressed like a Paw Patrol character.
“He loved that dog,” Kosiorowski said. “He didn’t want that dog to go.”
Friends, family and complete strangers came to the family home to bring gifts for the boy and his younger brother.
They’ve also donated money to a fundraiser organized by Kosiorowski and her friend, Blaire Mathias. So far, almost $9,500 of the $15,000 goal has been raised.
“There are no other words to describe it but overwhelming,” Kosiorowski said. “Overwhelming generosity, overwhelming love, overwhelming support.”