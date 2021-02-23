 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Make your plan for the Tucson Festival of Books

Make your plan for the Tucson Festival of Books

Now is the time to make your game plan for the virtual Tucson Festival of Books.

The 2021 Presenting Author Schedule is up and running on the festival's website. You can read descriptions of the presentations and decide which events you want to see live.

Don't worry if you want to see two events that happen at the same time. One of the benefits of a virtual festival is that all of the events will be recorded. You can watch those you missed later.

Go to TucsonFestivalofBooks.org and click on 2021 Presenting Author Schedule and you'll see everything you need to know to decide which presentations you want to see. You can bookmark your favorites and get a personalized schedule that is printer ready.

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

If you go

The virtual Tucson Festival of Books is Saturday and Sunday, March 6 and 7, 2021, and everything begins at TucsonFestivalofBooks.org.

How to attend a virtual festival

Not sure how to navigate a virtual Tucson Festival of Books? Check out the video, "Navigating the virtual Tucson Festival of Books" at tucne.ws/tfobhowto

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Beep! Beep! Roadrunner and coyote come face-to-face in Tucson

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News