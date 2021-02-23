Make your plan for the Tucson Festival of Books

Now is the time to make your game plan for the virtual Tucson Festival of Books.

The 2021 Presenting Author Schedule is up and running on the festival's website. You can read descriptions of the presentations and decide which events you want to see live.

Don't worry if you want to see two events that happen at the same time. One of the benefits of a virtual festival is that all of the events will be recorded. You can watch those you missed later.

Go to TucsonFestivalofBooks.org and click on 2021 Presenting Author Schedule and you'll see everything you need to know to decide which presentations you want to see. You can bookmark your favorites and get a personalized schedule that is printer ready.

