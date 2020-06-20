Making lemonade and the gift of art: Tucsonans share coronavirus experiences

We are all in this together. When times get tough, Tucsonans come together and help one another. That is what makes this big city with a small-town feel such a great place to live.

This weekly series shares what life is like for your fellow community members while sheltering in place.

When a pandemic gives you lemons ...

In times like these, art is an excellent way to escape or express what we are all feeling.

Through teamwork and unwavering spirit, Eric Underwood and his band were able to overcome all odds and release a survival song during a pandemic. “Last Dance” is a song that is catchy and yet so current, all generations can enjoy it.

It was March 14, 2020, and Underwood went downtown to enjoy an evening at Playground, a local downtown bar. He didn’t know that it would be his last hoorah for months, but the following morning the entire city was under a stay-at-home order. That ended up being the event that inspired this piece of art, regardless of the hurdles in place.

The lyrics of the song mimicked the panic seen in our community.

It puts words and rhythm to chaos in a way that everyone can admire; a song that challenges the human spirit and the will to survive.

“There are many different sides to this apocalyptic satire, but at its core is a beautiful love song,” Underwood said.

Once the song was written, it was a matter of getting it out there.

Originally the Eric Underwood Band had a show booked at The Boxyard on Historic Fourth Avenue, anxiously awaiting the inevitable postponement notice, the band decided to record their music from their homes. While recording and mixing all their parts separately, they filmed the production to create a “Zoom”-style music video. This is a trend we’ve seen by many of our favorite bands lately, so putting it to action in their own way would prove to be a challenge they enthusiastically accepted as a band.