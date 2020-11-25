Man, 23, dies in early morning crash west of Tucson

A 23-year-old driver was killed and a child was injured after the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed Wednesday west of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.
Dwight Romero died at the scene of the early morning single-vehicle crash in the unincorporated community of Ajo. The unidentified juvenile who was also in the vehicle was taken to a Phoenix hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff said.
Romero’s vehicle was “traveling at a high rate of speed,” on Rasmussen Road around 2:30 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, a preliminary investigation showed.
The investigation in ongoing.
