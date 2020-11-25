 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man, 23, dies in early morning crash west of Tucson
top story

Man, 23, dies in early morning crash west of Tucson

Speed was a factor in the fatal crash, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights

Tucson Police Department units

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 23-year-old driver was killed and a child was injured after the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed Wednesday west of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

Dwight Romero died at the scene of the early morning single-vehicle crash in the unincorporated community of Ajo. The unidentified juvenile who was also in the vehicle was taken to a Phoenix hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff said.

Romero’s vehicle was “traveling at a high rate of speed,” on Rasmussen Road around 2:30 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, a preliminary investigation showed.

The investigation in ongoing.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Wildcast, Episode 302: Will Arizona's losing streak finally come to an end at UCLA?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News