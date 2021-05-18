Man, 36, dies in weekend shooting at Tucson apartment complex

A 36-year-old man was shot to death late Sunday at an apartment complex on Tucson's south side, police said.

Andres Joseph Mori died at the scene of the May 16 shooting at the Casa Grande Village complex at 5950 S. Park Ave.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire around 11:15 p.m. and found Mori with gunshot wounds.. Tucson Fire medics tried unsuccessfully to save him.

Witnesses told detectives the victim "was involved in a physical confrontation prior to the shooting with neighbors," a Tucson Police Department news release said

So far, no suspects have been identified. TPD is asking anyone with information about the case to call 911 or call 88-CRIME to make an anonymous report.

