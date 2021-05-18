 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man, 36, dies in weekend shooting at Tucson apartment complex

Man, 36, dies in weekend shooting at Tucson apartment complex

Tucson Police, code lights (copy) (copy)

Tucson Police Department units

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

A 36-year-old man was shot to death late Sunday at an apartment complex on Tucson's south side, police said.

Andres Joseph Mori died at the scene of the May 16 shooting at the Casa Grande Village complex at 5950 S. Park Ave.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire around 11:15 p.m. and found Mori with gunshot wounds.. Tucson Fire medics tried unsuccessfully to save him.

Witnesses told detectives the victim "was involved in a physical confrontation prior to the shooting with neighbors," a Tucson Police Department news release said

So far, no suspects have been identified. TPD is asking anyone with information about the case to call 911 or call 88-CRIME to make an anonymous report.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Time capsule marks the year of the pandemic

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News