Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run in Tucson

A man accused of deliberately using an SUV to chase down and kill another man was arrested Friday, police say.

Fernando Rene Borquez, 28, faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a fatal collision involving 37-yeard-old Armando Rene Padilla, police said.

Shortly after 3:20 p.m., Tucson paramedics found Padilla with life-threatening injuries in a parking lot near 4010 S. 12th Ave.

Tucson police detectives determined Padilla, two family members, and Borquez were at a smoke shop in the 3900 block of S. 12th Avenue when the two men were in a verbal altercation.

Borquez allegedly got into a Chevrolet Tahoe to attempt to hit Padilla and his family members, which was unsuccessful, police said.

Borquez allegedly left the parking lot striking a vehicle, causing minor injuries to the driver, while Padilla and his family members ran across South 12th Avenue.

Padilla ran approximately 500 feet into the parking lot before being struck, police said. Borquez was able to flee the scene.

Police said the incident was captured on security cameras along 12th Avenue.

A community member later called police with the vehicle’s location. Borquez was arrested at a house in the 400 block of West District Street.

