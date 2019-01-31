A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a painting from a Tucson gallery after he reportedly returned days later asking for a receipt.

The since-recovered work, “Freedom from Fear: Reprise,” by Tempe artist Cheryl Berech, was stolen from Etherton Gallery on Jan. 17. The painting is valued at $1,500.

Phillip Castro, 45,  was arrested 10 days after the painting was stolen when he returned asking for a receipt for the 13- by 17-inch oil on canvas, says Daphne Srinivasan, a member of Etherton’s staff. Staff recognized him from images captured on the gallery’s security cameras.

“As soon as we realized who he was we called the police and acted as though we were trying to accommodate him. We kept it low-key. We didn’t raise the fact that it had been stolen.”

The staff used several delay tactics to keep Castro there until police arrived, claiming they couldn’t find the receipt, and that the computer system was slow.

When Tucson police arrived they took Castro into custody without incident, says Srinivasan

Two hours later, the painting had been recovered and returned to Etherton.

“Freedom from Fear: Reprise” is part of the “In This Together” exhibit organized by the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona. It celebrates the ACLU’s 60 years in the state and will travel throughout Arizona. It features a variety of mediums by artist from around the state.

The exhibit will be at Etherton Gallery, 135 S. 6th Ave., through Feb. 2; its next stop is the Arizona History Museum, 949 E. 2nd St., where it will be on view Feb. 6-March 6.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Kathleen Allen at kallen@tucson.com or 573-4128. On Twitter: @kallenStar