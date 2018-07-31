A man was arrested by Pima County Sheriff's deputies, but not before he tried to hit a deputy with a boulder as they surrounded him on Tucson's southwest side.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, authorities were looking for Cheyenne Murphy, who they say was wanted for several felony charges. Deputies located Murphy who had carjacked a vehicle and fled from the 11800 block of West Orange Grove and North Sandario roads.
During the deputies' attempted stop, a vehicle pursuit ensued after Murphy rammed an undercover Marana police vehicle.
Authorities lost sight of him when he hit a fence on Orange Grove Road near the Central Arizona Project Canal.
A short time passed before deputies learned Murphy assaulted a man and woman inside their home and stole their vehicle.
He was spotted driving the stolen SUV a short distance from the victims' home.
Murphy led deputies on a chase lasting several miles until crashing in the desert. His third carjacking attempt along Valencia Road was unsuccessful, a sheriff's department news release said.
When deputies had Murphy surrounded, he tried to hit a deputy with a boulder before deputies arrested him.
Murphy was booked at the Pima County Jail on numerous felony charges, the news release said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can be sent to 88-CRIME.