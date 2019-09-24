Kevin Wallace

A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly fled a crash scene in Three-Points, officials said. 

Pima County Sheriff's detectives found Kevin Wallace, 31, at his home after he fled the scene of a crash on West Viking Street and South Sierrita Mountain Road. 

Detectives determined Wallace was driving a Hyundai sedan at a high speed on Sierrita Mountain Road when he hit an Izuzu Rodeo turning from Viking Street arouond 6:45 a.m. 

The driver of the Rodeo was transported to Banner University Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. A woman and three juvenile passengers suffered minor injuries. 

Pima County Sheriff's detectives investigated Wallace for driving under the influence after he showed signs of impairment, the department said. He was booked into Pima County jail and faces several felony and misdemeanor charges. 

