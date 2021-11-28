 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in midtown Tucson
alert top story

Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in midtown Tucson

David Benjamin Bell, 33.

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Departmetn

Tucson police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Oct. 30 in midtown Tucson.

David Benjamin Bell, 33, booked into Pima County Jail on his warrant for second-degree murder, police said.

Bell was found at an apartment complex near North Alvernon Way and East Grant Road and was taken into custody with the help of officers and Tucson SWAT, police said.

On Oct. 30 after 10 a.m., officers arrived at the 2500 block of North Dodge Boulevard for reports of a shooting. Upon arriving, they found Gary Marcel Melton, 26, with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

What do we know about the Omicron variant?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News