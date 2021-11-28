Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in midtown Tucson

Tucson police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Oct. 30 in midtown Tucson.
David Benjamin Bell, 33, booked into Pima County Jail on his warrant for second-degree murder, police said.
Bell was found at an apartment complex near North Alvernon Way and East Grant Road and was taken into custody with the help of officers and Tucson SWAT, police said.
On Oct. 30 after 10 a.m., officers arrived at the 2500 block of North Dodge Boulevard for reports of a shooting. Upon arriving, they found Gary Marcel Melton, 26, with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
