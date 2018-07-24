A man was arrested in Douglas last weekend after he tried to smuggle more than 20 pounds of marijuana into the United States, officials say.
When drug dogs alerted officers to the smell of drugs near a 38-year-old man's vehicle at a border crossing, the man was pulled over for further inspection, a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
Officers found more than a dozen packages of marijuana under the car's center console. The packages weighed more than 20 pounds and were valued at more than $10,000, the release says.
The drugs and the car were seized and the man was arrested under suspicion of narcotics smuggling, the release shows.
No further information has been released.