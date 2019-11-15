A driver has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run rollover crash that killed a woman on Wednesday, officials say.
Mathew Gallaher, 30, is facing one count of leaving the scene of an accident that results in injury or death, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department. Additional charges are pending.
About 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of East 22nd Street, between Craycroft and Wilmot roads, for a report of a crash involving four cars.
Detectives learned that Beverly Jones, 60, was eastbound in a Toyota Tundra pickup truck when she was rear-ended by a Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by Gallaher at a high rate of speed.
The crash caused Jones to spin and collide with the median. Her truck then flipped and went into westbound lanes of traffic, where her truck was struck by two cars.
Jones was taken to the hospital where she later died, police say. A man in a different car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Gallaher fled the scene, police say. His truck was later found abandoned a few blocks away and he was located at his home.
He was booked into the Pima County jail. No bond has been set, jail records show.