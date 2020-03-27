Man arrested in connection with killing another man in Tucson's midtown

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man in Tucson’s midtown, officials say.

Dwarka Baron, 44, is facing a first degree murder charge in connection with the death of 35-year-old Charles Viney.

Just after 11 p.m. Monday, Tucson police were dispatched to the 3500 block of East Water Street, near East Grant Road and North Dodge Boulevard for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Viney outside of a home with gunshot injuries.

Viney was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from Tucson police.

Detectives determined that Viney was a “temporary resident” at the home, police said. Baron doesn’t live at the home, but had lived with Viney in the past.

Viney and Baron had a “falling-out” recently, police said.

On Monday, Baron went to the home and shot Viney multiple times, police said. Baron waited at the scene and was immediately detained when officers arrived.

Anyone with further information should call 88-CRIME.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.