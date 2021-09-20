Man arrested in fatal DUI wreck on Tucson's south side

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash early Sunday near Tucson's airport that involved several vehicles, officials say.

Edward Trejo was headed south on South Nogales Highway near Aerospace Parkway about 12:45 a.m. when he crossed the center lane and sideswiped a northbound Dodge Ram, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release.

He continued the wrong way in the northbound lane smashing into a Ford F-150 pickup truck, a Honda Civic and a Ford sedan as well as crash debris.

The Ford pickup truck, 60-year-old Rafael Caballero, died at the crash scene.

No one else in the crashes was injured.

Trejo initially left the crash scene, but returned during the investigation, deputies say.

He has been booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal collision, endangerment, criminal damage and driving under the influence.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.