Man arrested in fatal stabbing

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death early Sunday on Tucson's southwest side.
A wounded Richard Perez was found about 5:30 a.m. by deputies who answered a call about a disturbance at a house in the 6800 block of West Valencia Road. He died at the hospital, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
Detectives say Perez was stabbed during a fight with Carlos Ormsby, 41.
Ormsby remained on scene and was arrested and booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.
