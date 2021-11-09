 Skip to main content
Man arrested in fatal stabbing
Man arrested in fatal stabbing

Carlos Ormsby

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death early Sunday on Tucson's southwest side.

A wounded Richard Perez was found about 5:30 a.m. by deputies who answered a call about a disturbance at a house in the 6800 block of West Valencia Road. He died at the hospital, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Detectives say Perez was stabbed during a fight with Carlos Ormsby, 41.

Ormsby remained on scene and was arrested and booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

