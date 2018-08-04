Tucson Police Department

A man accused of being the gunman in the deadly gang-related gunfight at a hookah lounge parking lot was arrested on Wednesday, Tucson police say.

Dominic Blount, 22, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and faces a first-degree murder charge in the July 27 shooting at Casablanca Hookah Lounge at 4627 E. Speedway Blvd.

Avrum Diaz, 29, and his friends were about to enter the lounge when an altercation started with several others in the parking lot.

Gunfire was exchanged between Diaz and at least two other people. Diaz was struck multiple times and later died at the scene.

That night, detectives interviewed Blount after he showed up at a hospital to get treatment for a gunshot wound.

They continued speaking with witnesses and viewing video evidence before obtaining an arrest warrant for Blount, police say.

He has been booked into the Pima County jail.

Detectives are still looking for additional others who left the shooting scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1