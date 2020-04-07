Man arrested in shooting death at midtown Tucson car wash

Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of a midtown car wash.
Juan Manuel Mercado, 20, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Jesse Dominguez, 27, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.
Dominguez was gunned down March 22 around 5:30 pm at Magic Wand Car Wash, a self-service wash near the corner of East Fort Lowell and North Country Club roads.
TPD received multiple 911 reports of gunfire in the area and found Dominguez in the parking lot with "gunshot trauma."
Surveillance footage showed the victim had pulled up in the parking lot and was soon followed by a white passenger vehicle that pulled up beside him. Dominguez was shot when he left his vehicle and went over to the passenger side window of the white vehicle, police said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.