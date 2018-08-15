Bruce Bryson, 52, was arrested after officials say they found drugs and "materials used to package" them for resale. 

 Cochise County Sheriff's Office

A Sierra Vista man was arrested on Monday, following a drug investigation that spanned over several months, officials say.

A search warrant was served for 52-year-old Bruce Bryson's residence at the Canyon Vista Apartments in Sierra Vista, a news release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said. 

Authorities found and seized several ounces of methamphetamine, scales, and "materials used to package methamphetamine for resale," the release says. 

Bryson was arrested at his workplace and booked into the Cochise County Sheriff's Office jail, according to the release.

The release says that Bryson is facing charges including possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs, conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

