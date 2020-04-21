Man arrested in vandalism case that damaged windows at St. Augustine Cathedral

About six stained-glass windows, depicting various Catholic saints and holy figures, were damaged, some with 8- to 12-inch holes, she said. A damage estimate is not yet available.

Koeneman said it may be “difficult, if not impossible,” to repair the windows with historical accuracy because of the notably pebbled texture of the historic stained glass. “At this point we don’t know if that type of glass is even available,” she said.

Officers responded to a report of vandalism just before 9 p.m. Monday and arrested Trejo later that evening, said Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson police spokesman.

Trejo has spent years in the Arizona prison system, according to the website of the Arizona Department of Corrections.

He’s been sentenced to a total of 27 years in state prison over the past 33 years: twice for theft, twice for forgery, and once each for fraudulent schemes, a dangerous drug violation and arson of an occupied structure, the DOC website says.

He also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and possession or use of drug paraphernalia in November 2018 and again in October 2019, Tucson Municipal Court records show.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com.

