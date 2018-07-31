lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man has barricaded himself from police officers inside a home on Tucson's south side Tuesday night, authorities said.

The man also fired multiple gunshots inside the home in the 6100 block of S. Earp Wash Ln, but the reason is unknown, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesman.

Dugan said no one is injured and officers believe the man is alone.

Hostage negotiators are on scene with SWAT officers and mental health personnel trying to get the man to coming out peacefully, Dugan said.

No further information has been released.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1