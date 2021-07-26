Man can sue Tucson over police's illegal search of his house, court rules

"Because the jury could have reasonably concluded that defendants procured the search warrant through judicial deception, it similarly could have concluded that defendants' entry onto Brubaker's property was an unauthorized trespass,'' the judges wrote.

In sending the case back for trial, the appellate court said Brubaker is entitled to seek compensation for everything from the physical damages to the premises, to his emotional distress, and his loss of the house during the search.

No compensation for seized cats

But what he cannot seek, the appellate court said, is any damages from the loss of the dozens of cats that police said they found in the home following their illegal entry.

Brubaker's attorney Kenneth Graham said his client was preparing to take the animals, who were in cages, to a property he owns in Tombstone. Instead, they were seized by Pima County Animal Control after the agency was called there by police.

According to Graham, his client was never convicted of any abuse charges. But he said most of the animals later died in county custody after Brubaker lacked the funds to fight the forfeiture.