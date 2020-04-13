Man charged after police said he fired gun inside home with others present

A Southern Arizona man is facing numerous domestic violence charges after police said he repeatedly fired a gun inside a house with other people inside, police said.
David Edwards, 57, was arrested April 13 on suspicion of three counts of unlawful discharge of a weapon, four counts each of domestic violence, disorderly conduct and domestic violence endangerment, and one count of disorderly conduct and endangerment, the Sierra Vista Police Department said in a news release.
Police responded around 12:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Ocotillo Drive after a report of "an intoxicated subject discharging a gun in the home while multiple people were inside," SVPD said.
Police reached Edwards by phone and asked him to come out without the gun. He did so, and was taken into custody.
Investigators determined he had fired at least three rounds while three other people were present, SVPD said.
The suspect is in custody at the Cochise County Jail.
