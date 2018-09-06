A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in midtown Tucson Wednesday evening.
About 9:30 p.m., Tucson police responded to a report of a serious injury collision at East Grant Road and North Haskell Avenue, near North Alvernon Way, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
When police and fire crews arrived, the pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was taken to a hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after. He has not yet been identified.
According to witnesses, the man was crossing Grant in a wheelchair. He was not in a crosswalk, the release says, when a vehicle driving west on Grant struck him.
The driver remained at the scene and stated they did not see the man until it was too late, the release says.
Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors, police said. No arrests have been made.
Eastbound and westbound Grant Road from Elaine Boulevard to Alvernon was shut down for a few hours, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
No further information has been released.