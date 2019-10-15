A pedestrian died Saturday night after being hit by a car while crossing Valencia Road near Missiondale Road, police said. 

A man died after being hit by a car on Tucson's south side Saturday night, officials said.

Around 6:45 p.m., Troy Scott Daniel Martini, 44, was walking northbound across West Valencia Road, near South Missiondale Road, when he was hit by a vehicle, police said.

He was about 200 feet from the intersection and police said there was no crosswalk where he was crossing.

Martini was transported to the hospital where he died shortly after.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said. The driver showed no signs of impairment and speed did not appear to be a factor.

No charges or citations have been issued at this time.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.