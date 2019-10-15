A man died after being hit by a car on Tucson's south side Saturday night, officials said.
Around 6:45 p.m., Troy Scott Daniel Martini, 44, was walking northbound across West Valencia Road, near South Missiondale Road, when he was hit by a vehicle, police said.
He was about 200 feet from the intersection and police said there was no crosswalk where he was crossing.
Martini was transported to the hospital where he died shortly after.
The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said. The driver showed no signs of impairment and speed did not appear to be a factor.
No charges or citations have been issued at this time.