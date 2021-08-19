 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies after being hit, dragged by a car in a Tucson parking lot
alert

Man dies after being hit, dragged by a car in a Tucson parking lot

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man who was acting erratically in a Tucson parking lot has died after he was hit and dragged by a car, police said.

The incident occurred Tuesday, Aug. 17, around 8:30 p.m. at Circle K, 2450 E. Grant Road, near Tucson Boulevard.

Tucson Police determined that 28-year-old David Lamberto Munoz had been sitting or squatting and acting erratically in the parking lot before he was struck, a news release said. 

The driver was headed north on Tucson before turning into the parking lot where Munoz was hit and dragged as the driver pulled into a parking spot, the release said. 

Munoz was taken to a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, police said. 

A DUI officer determined the driver was impaired, the news release said.   

Police say the driver's impairment and Munoz's erratic behavior are major contributing factors in the incident. 

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Dave Devine, local author about Tucson's history

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News